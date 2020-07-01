After reaching $1B in sales and closing its publicly registered L Bond offering, GWG Holdings (NASDAQ:GWGH) starts raising capital in a new $2B offering of L Bonds.

The new offering is priced at $1,000 per share and provides fixed interest payments, paid monthly.

“We believe the closing of our $1B L Bond offering demonstrates the confidence our investors have shown in our company even through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said CEO Murray Holland.

GWGH also said its publicly traded stock is back in the Russell 2000 Index, effective June 29, 2020.