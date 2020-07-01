In an update on strategic initiatives, HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) says after advanced talks with a potential counterparty over buying Continental Insurance, it's decided to let the exclusivity period lapse.

It had been talking with the counterparty to purchase its 100%-owned indirect subsidiaries Continental Insurance Group and Continental General Insurance Co.

HC2 says it continues to evaluate alternatives for Continental Insurance and DBM Global (OTCPK:DBMG), with any proceeds from a sale earmarked to reduce debt at the holding company level.

“Our Board continues to freshly evaluate all strategic options across our business in order to further reduce our leverage, strengthen our capital structure and unlock additional value for our stockholders," says interim CEO Wayne Barr Jr.