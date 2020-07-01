The news is a bit stale, but G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) has agreed to co-promote trilaciclib in the U.S. and Puerto Rico with privately held Boehringer Ingelheim (BI) for small cell lung cancer.

The company will work with BI's oncology commercialization team under the three-year agreement. It will lead marketing, market access and medical engagement initiatives while BI will lead salesforce engagements.

G1 will make initial payments to BI to cover startup expenses and pre-approval activities aimed at supporting commercial launch. G1 will pay a promotion fee of mid-twenties percent of net sales in year 1. The fee will drop to low double-digit to high-single-digit in years 2 & 3.

The partnership does not extend to additional indications that G1 may pursue.

G1 planned to file a U.S. in Q2 expecting FDA acceptance and the identification of an action date this quarter.