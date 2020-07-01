Creating a community bank that will cover the entire Long Island, NY, market, Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) and Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) agree to combine in an all-stock merger of equals, valued at ~$489M.

The combined company will have more than $11B in assets, over $8B in total deposits, and 66 branches from Montauk to Manhattan.

The banks calculate that the combined company will be 7% accretive to Bridge's GAAP EPS and 40% accretive to Dime's.

After the closing of the transaction, Dime shareholders will get 0.6480 shares of Bridge common stock for each DCOm share.

Each outstanding share of Dime’s 5.50% fixed-rate non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock, series A will be converted into the right to receive one share of a newly created series of preferred stock of Bridge with the same preferences and rights.

They projects that the transaction will result in cost savings of ~15% of the combined expense base.

