Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to sell its indirect interest in the Escravos gas-to-liquids (EGTL) plant in Nigeria to Chevron (NYSE:CVX), for an undisclosed amount.

Sasol said it would continue to support Chevron in the performance of the EGTL plant through ongoing catalyst supply, technology and technical assistance.

The company said other sale processes, including its interests in Mozambique Pipeline Investment Company pipeline and Central Termica de Ressano Garcia gas-fired power plant in Mozambique, are also underway.

In March, Sasol had announced asset disposal program and said that it could sell up to $2B of its shares to pay down its debt.