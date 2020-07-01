The Association of American Railroads reports carloads in June fell 22.4% Y/Y to 794,256 to recover from the trough formed in the past few months.

Coal declined 34.1% but managed to stabilize at about 50,000 carloads per week from its record low in early May while the reopening of automotive plants contributed in freight loading of metals, glass and plastics.

Farm products carload excl. grains were up 11.1% and all other category had also shown a marginal improvement of 2.4%.

Whereas, crushed stone, sand & gravel and motor vehicles & parts joined coal to be the carload commodities with major decline in June.

For the week ended June 27, total carloads were 201,502 carloads, down 22.9% compared with the same week in 2019. U.S. weekly intermodal volume recorded a drop of 5.1% to 257,947 containers and trailers.

"By the end of June, freight loadings had improved by about 60,000 carload and intermodal units weekly over where they had been in late April," said AAR senior VP John T. Gray. He also added: "However, leading the way upward was the intermodal business which, over the last two months, grew to match volumes last seen around the first of February."

