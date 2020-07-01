Gamco Investors (NYSE:GBL) Chairman and CEO Mario J. Gabelli elects to waive all of his compensation that he would have been entitled to for July 1-Nov. 10, 2020.

In addition to adding to investing in new product development, the company plans to allocate a portion of the funds to continue its charitable contribution programs.

Since its IPO in 1999, the firm has donated over $57M to charities, including over $4.5M allocated to the shareholder designated charitable contribution last year. This year, GBL recommends that shareholders focus on inner-city schools and frontline healthcare workers.

Gabelli also elected to waive his compensation for Jan. 1-March 31, 2019.