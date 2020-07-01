In its June supplemental update, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) reported collection of 95.9% of rent and common area charges indicating a cumulative increase relative to the collections in April (93.5%) and May (93.3%) over a comparable time period.

In addition, a total of 97.5% of April and 97.2% of May charges were collected, resulting in second quarter overall collections of 96.9%.

June new tenant relief requests were trivial, and no rent deferral requests have been granted during the quarter.

With DOC's asset portfolio supporting healthcare providers and patients, its Texas medical facilities remained open despite the latest restrictions limiting the performance of surgical procedures in inpatient hospitals.

As of June 30, the company's cash balance, net of outstanding checks, stood at $3.1M and outstanding balance of unsecured revolving credit facility was $70M. Total current borrowing capacity of the facility is $850M.