Michigan judge allowed Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) to partially restart its dual oil and gas pipeline below Lakes Michigan and Huron (line 5), nearly a week after shutting it down after an inspection that found damage to an anchor supporting the underwater section's eastern line.

Enbridge attorneys urged Circuit Court Judge James Jamo, to lift the restriction for the underwater western line so oil could resume flowing, as the interruption threatens supplies, said the company.

The east line, meanwhile, will remain out of operation until the federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has completed an investigation, and Enbridge has complied with all the agency's repair and maintenance requirements.