McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) says it will delay the reopening of dine-in service in the U.S. as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to spread in hotspot states.

The company plans to wait three weeks before any new U.S. restaurants add dine-in service to the drive-through, takeout and delivery operations.

"Our resiliency will be tested again. Covid-19 cases are on the rise," states a letter by McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger and National Franchisee Leadership Alliance exec Mark Salebra

Restaurant operators at the 2.2K dine-in locations that started offering dine-in service again in May can continue if their jurisdiction still allows it.

McDonald's has about 14.4K restaurants in the U.S.