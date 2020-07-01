Facing down hundreds of advertisers boycotting his company for the month, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg is sounding a bit more defiant internally - telling employees he won't change policies "because of a threat to a small percent of our revenue, or to any percent of our revenue," The Information reports.

Those comments reportedly come from a video townhall meeting last Friday that took place just before Zuckerberg spoke in a public video about new policies on voting info and hate speech.

Zuckerberg reportedly said the boycott is more of a "reputational and a partner issue" than an economic one, and: "My guess is that all these advertisers will be back on the platform soon enough."

The report is coming to light after a number of developments over the past two days: Facebook is calling a mass meeting of advertisers; today it offered to meet with organizers of the boycott, including the NAACP and ADL; and it has agreed to a lengthy brand-safety audit by the MRC.

"Usually I tend to think that if someone goes out there and threatens you to do something, that actually kind of puts you in a box where in some ways it's even harder to do what they want because now it looks like you're capitulating," Zuckerberg also said, according to the report.