PG&E (NYSE:PCG) +1.5% says it has emerged from Chapter 11 and bankruptcy protection and announces a newly constituted board of directors.

The company has obtained all financing necessary to emerge from Chapter 11 and for ongoing operations.

The company funded the fire victim trust to satisfy the claims of individual wildfire victims and others.

The company has implemented the noteholder restructuring support agreement including implementation of the debt exchange, the reinstatement and collateralization of certain debt, and payment of accrued interest under the plan.