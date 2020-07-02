Zomedica Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:ZOM) has priced its public offering of 187.5M common shares, together with short-term warrants to purchase up to same number of common shares, at a combined price of $0.16/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$30M.

Each common share is being sold together with one two-year warrant at an exercise price of $0.16/share.

Net proceeds will be used for development of product candidates, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Closing date is July 7.

