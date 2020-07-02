76% of Americans plan to celebrate Independence Day this year, down from 86% in 2019, as concerns run high over gathering in large groups or attending public events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who do have plans for the holiday are forecast to spend over $76 on average for food items - in line with historical trends - for a total of $6.52B.

More than half of consumers are planning a cookout or BBQ and 28% of those celebrating expect to purchase additional patriotic items.

