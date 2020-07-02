Insurance provider Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) has priced its IPO of 11M common stock at $29/share. Expectations were for $26-28/share, up from an original $23-26.

Underwriters over-allotment is an additional 1.65M shares.

Trading kicks off today.

Closing date is July 7.

Lemonade launched its IPO on June 25.

Here's the description of the company from Lemonade's S-1 filing: "Lemonade is rebuilding insurance from the ground up on a digital substrate and an innovative business model. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, we believe we are making insurance more delightful, more affordable, more precise, and more socially impactful. To that end, we have built a vertically-integrated company with wholly-owned insurance carriers in the United States and Europe, and the full technology stack to power them."

"A two minute chat with our bot, AI Maya, is all it takes to get covered with renters or homeowners insurance, and we expect to offer a similar experience for other insurance products over time. Claims are filed by chatting to another bot, AI Jim, who pays claims in as little as three seconds. This breezy experience belies the extraordinary technology that enables it: a state-of-the-art platform that spans marketing to underwriting, customer care to claims processing, finance to regulation. Our architecture melds artificial intelligence with the human kind and learns from the prodigious data it generates to become ever better at delighting customers and quantifying risk."

"In addition to digitizing insurance end-to-end, we also reimagined the underlying business model to minimize volatility while maximizing trust and social impact. In a departure from the traditional insurance model, where profits can literally depend on the weather, we typically retain a fixed fee, currently 25% of premiums, and our gross margins are expected to change little in good years and in bad. At Lemonade, excess claims are generally offloaded to reinsurers, while excess premiums are usually donated to nonprofits selected by our customers as part of our annual "Giveback". These two ballasts, reinsurance and Giveback, reduce volatility, while creating an aligned, trustful, and values-rich relationship with our customers."

