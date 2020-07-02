About 370 protesters were arrested in Hong Kong on Wednesday, including ten that were apprehended for breaching the new security law imposed by China.

"We will not duck our historic responsibilities," said the U.K in response, offering around 3M Hong Kong residents - who are eligible for BN(O) passports - a path to citizenship (Britain transferred the territory back to China in 1997).

The U.S. is also looking into helping those who want to leave Hong Kong via a bipartisan bill known as the "Hong Kong Safe Harbor Act" that would grant Hong Kongers priority refugee status.

The House of Representatives additionally passed legislation on Wednesday that would penalize banks doing business with Chinese officials who implement the national security law.

