Nio (NYSE:NIO) reports deliveries grew 190.8% Y/Y in Q2 to 10,331 vehicles, exceeding quarterly guidance.

The company delivered 3,740 vehicles in June (+179.1% Y/Y), consisting of 2,476 ES6s and 1,264 ES8s.

Steven Feng, chief financial officer of NIO, added, “We are pleased to deliver solid results driven by our competitive products, superior services and expanding sales network. Our deliveries in the second quarter of 2020 exceeded the high end of our earlier projection, and we are confident that our goals on gross margin and operational efficiency will be achieved.”

NIO +6.2% PM.

Press release