House passes PPP extension, Trump supports stimulus checks

Stimulus checks? Extra unemployment benefits? Back-to-work bonuses? Details of the next coronavirus stimulus package are becoming a bit clearer.

The House has passed a bill extending the Paycheck Protection Program through August 8, sending it to President Trump's desk for his signature - over $130B in PPP funds are still available to help small businesses pay overhead and keep employees on payroll.

Trump also said he supports another round of direct payments to Americans – larger than what Democrats have already proposed - but is against enhanced unemployment benefits that give "a disincentive to work."