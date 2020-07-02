Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has completed its acquisition of Santa Barbara, California based InTouch Health, for consideration of ~$150M in cash and 4.6M common shares of Teladoc.

With the integration of InTouch's telehealth capabilities, Teladoc will connect the care experience across in-patient, outpatient and home care settings.

The company is now the only global end-to-end partner spanning the full spectrum from acute visits and chronic conditions management to complex specialty care and remote surgery.

