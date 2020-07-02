Property Solutions Acquisition files for IPO, looks to raise $200M

Property Solutions Acquisiton Corp. files an S-1, looking to raise up to $200M.

Each unit will have a price of $10, consisting of one share of common stock and one warrant.

Units will be listed on the Nasdaq exchange under the symbol PSACU.

From the S-1: "We are a blank check company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware on February 11, 2020. We will seek to acquire businesses that service the real estate industry. Our target companies will range from real estate service companies to property technology, or “PropTech,” companies. We will seek to acquire established businesses of scale that we believe are poised for continued growth with capable management teams and proven unit economics, but potentially in need of financial, operational, strategic or managerial enhancement to maximize value."

"Our management team is led by co-CEOs Jordan Vogel and Aaron Feldman. With a combined 34 years of real estate experience, Vogel and Feldman bring a unique track record, entrepreneurial success, long-standing relationships and deep expertise that is suited to take advantage of the growing set of acquisition opportunities in the global real estate services and technology space and to create shareholder value. Over the years, they have developed strong relationships with numerous property service providers and have evaluated numerous property technologies in an effort to enhance the quality of their own portfolio, all with a keen understanding of Millennial and Gen Z consumption habits. Over the years, they have assembled a global group of influential investors, service providers and contemporaries, creating a network of relationships with major global real estate industry participants with the potential to source target businesses for an initial business combination."