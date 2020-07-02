Futures climb ahead of jobs data for June

Futures contracts tied to U.S. stock indexes rose as much as 1% overnight as investors looked ahead to two jobs reports for clarity on the economic situation.

Alongside weekly unemployment claims data, the non-farm payrolls report will come a day early and will likely play a big part ahead of the Congressional debate on the next round of coronavirus stimulus.

Forecasts for the jobs report are wide-ranging, but most economists predict 3M jobs were created in June, up from the 2.5M added in May (though that report was expected to show a steep loss of 8M jobs).

The figures will also be backward looking, reflecting data through mid-June and not the latter part of the month when the resurgence of COVID-19 led to some shutdowns and delayed some economic reopenings.