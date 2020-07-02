Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY) will join the Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) clinical collaboration and participate in the funding of the recently initiated CONTACT-01 and CONTACT-02 global Phase III trials.

CONTACT-01 is evaluating the safety and efficacy of Exelixis' cabozantinib (cabometyx) in combination with Roche's atezolizumab (tecentriq) in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

CONTACT-02 is evaluating the safety and efficacy of cabozantinib in combination with atezolizumab versus a second novel hormonal therapy in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Under this agreement, following its decision to opt-in to pivotal studies exploring cabozantinib in new potential indications, Ipsen gains access to the results of those studies, which if positive, may support potential future regulatory submissions in its territory.

Ipsen has an exclusive agreement with Exelixis for the further development and commercialization of cabozantinib outside U.S. and Japan.