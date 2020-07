Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) +2.65% PM on finalizing the split of software and ADAS joint venture 'Zenuity', with Volvo Cars and receives cash of ~$15M, as part of the transaction.

As part of the split, Veoneer received IP licenses and strengthened its software and systems team with around 200 software engineers joining the company.

The company expects to achieve annual savings of around $30M - $40M as a result of the split.

Press release

