Main Street Capital's (NYSE:MAIN) MSC Adviser I subsidiary enters into a purchase agreement under with MSC Adviser will become the sole investment adviser and administrator to HMS Income Fund.

MSC Adviser is currently the investment sub-adviser to the current investment adviser and administrator to HMS income Fund.

Following the closing of the transaction, MSC Adviser will replace HMS Adviser LP, a wholly owned affiliate of Hines Interests Limited Partnership, as the investment adviser and administrator to the fund.

MSC Adviser's proposed investment advisory agreement is intended to benefit the fund's stockholders as the management fee rate will be reduced from 2.00% to 1.75%, with no changes to the incentive fee calculations.

Post-closing, the fund is expected to change its name to MSC Income Fund.

