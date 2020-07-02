Two days after Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) announced new e-commerce services, Wedbush raises the company's price target from $275 to $300.
The firm says the services open up Wix's TAM "as it becomes a more viable tool for SMBs that need stronger ecommerce capabilities."
Wedbush thinks the offering should position Wix as a Shopify alternative, though it's still an "uphill battle."
The "sustainable acceleration in e-commerce penetration" creates a tailwind for Wix, writes Wedbush.
WIX shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $269.56. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.