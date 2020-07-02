Seeking Alpha
Tech | On the Move

Wix price target raised on new e-commerce services

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Two days after Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIXannounced new e-commerce services, Wedbush raises the company's price target from $275 to $300.

The firm says the services open up Wix's TAM "as it becomes a more viable tool for SMBs that need stronger ecommerce capabilities."

Wedbush thinks the offering should position Wix as a Shopify alternative, though it's still an "uphill battle."

The "sustainable acceleration in e-commerce penetration" creates a tailwind for Wix, writes Wedbush.

WIX shares are up 1.4% pre-market to $269.56. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.