Two days after Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) announced new e-commerce services, Wedbush raises the company's price target from $275 to $300.

The firm says the services open up Wix's TAM "as it becomes a more viable tool for SMBs that need stronger ecommerce capabilities."

Wedbush thinks the offering should position Wix as a Shopify alternative, though it's still an "uphill battle."

The "sustainable acceleration in e-commerce penetration" creates a tailwind for Wix, writes Wedbush.