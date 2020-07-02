Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) jumps 13% in premarket trading after announcing plans to purchase as many as 74.2M of its LP units at $12 per unit, or 17.6% higher than its July 1 close of $10.20.

The offers total value comes to ~$890M.

BPY will fund the offer by drawing on an equity commitment it received from Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) for up to $1B.

BAM’s equity commitment will be funded as to 50% from cash on hand with the rest from managed accounts on behalf of certain of its institutional clients.

BPY can call on the equity commitment until Dec. 31, 2020 in exchange for the issuance of units and/or redeemable/exchangeable partnership units of the company’s subsidiary, Brookfield Property LP, at a price per unit equal to the price to be paid by the company in the applicable buyback.

BAM currently owns 55% of BPY's outstanding units. If the offer results in 74.2M units being purchased and cancelled by the company, BAM and its affiliates will hold about 63% of BPY's business on a fully exchanged basis.

