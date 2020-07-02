Airbnb (AIRB) will block U.S. guests under the age of 25 from booking certain accommodations, cracking down on house parties as coronavirus cases spike around the country.

Guests under 25 with less than three positive reviews aren't able to book entire homes close to where they live. The guests can still book nearby private rooms and hotels and any type of listing away from home.

From Airbnb's blog post: "Reducing the number of unauthorized house parties on Airbnb has always been a priority, and it’s more important now than ever. With public health mandates in place throughout the country, we’re taking actions to support safe and responsible travel in the United States."

Earlier this year, Airbnb launched the same initiative in Canada.

The coronavirus pandemic took a large bite out of Airbnb's bookings, but the company reported Y/Y bookings growth for the period between May 17 and June 3.