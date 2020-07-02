Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) signs an agreement with Hansa Biopharma (OTC:HNSBF) for imlifidase, for rare Immunoglobulin G (IgG) mediated diseases.

Under the terms of agreement, Sarepta obtains an exclusive, worldwide license to develop and promote imlifidase as a pre-treatment to enable gene therapy administration in Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, for patients who may otherwise not be eligible for treatment.

Hansa will receive an upfront payment of $10M, additional milestone payments potentially totaling up to $397.5M and tiered royalties up to the mid-teens.