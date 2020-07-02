Alongside a tender offer for Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) units, Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) plans to start a tender offer to buy up to 9.17M shares of BPYU class A stock from public shareholders for $12 per share, a 17.3% premium to its July 1 close.

BPYU gains 8.1% in premarket trading.

The total value of the offer comes to ~$110M.

BPYU class A stock holders have the option to exchange, on a one-for-one basis, their class A stock for BPY units if they wish to participate in the BPY offer.

Offer expires at 5:00 PM on Aug. 12, 2020.