Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg expects advertisers to return to the platform "soon enough," but Needham analyst Laura Martin says channel checks suggest the boycotts could last through the U.S. presidential election.

Martin also thinks the boycotts to hit Facebook harder than the Street expects, noting that brand trust "is expensive and difficult to rebuild."

The analyst writes that "brands are happy to weaken FB’s iron grip on their ad budgets."

Martin cuts her earnings and revenue estimates for 2020 and 2021.

Wedbush maintains a Hold rating on Facebook. The company has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.