Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is invoking force majeure to prevent oil firms from walking away from a proposed expansion of the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), Reuters reports.

While the company wants to nearly double the size of the line to 1.1M bpd, some customers that signed up say it's no longer necessary due to the steep fall in U.S. oil production.

Energy Transfer invoked force majeure because it could not get the permits by a certain date, according to sources, buying more time to get regulatory approvals and preventing customers from walking away from their commitments.