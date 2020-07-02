Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) announced its plan to discontinue Lasso on July 10. Lasso lets users shoot videos of up to 15 seconds, with songs overlaid on the video, as per Techcrunch.

Lasso was rolled out in June 2018 to compete against Tik-Tok. However, the expansion was limited to a few countries and its journey was troubled from the beginning.

Lasso’s closure comes ahead of the launch of Instagram Reels. Instagram Reels also allow users to make 15-second clips set to music, which will then be shared on Instagram as a story.