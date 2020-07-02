Three days of certification test flights have been completed for Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX, marking a key milestone toward the plane's return to service.

The FAA will now conduct a data review, and still must approve a pilot training program and other details before the jet can take to the skies.

"The agency is following a deliberate process and will take the time it needs to thoroughly review Boeing's work," according to the FAA. "We will lift the grounding order only after FAA safety experts are satisfied that the aircraft meets certification standards."