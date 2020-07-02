Stolt-Nielsen (OTCPK:SOIEF) reported Q2 revenue decrease of 2.8% Y/Y to $503.5M.

Segment revenue: Tankers $293.9M (+0.1% Y/Y), Terminals $59.7M (-5.4% Y/Y), Tank containers $135.2M (-0.4% Y/Y) and Stolt Sea Farm $13.6M (-44.5% Y/Y).

Gross margin declined 18 bps to 17%.

Q2 Operating margins: Total increased 734 bps to 9.81%; Tankers increased 245 bps to 6.81%; Terminals increased 94 bps to 32.2% & Tank containers increased 34 bps to 9.62%.

The Stolt Tankers joint service sailed-in time-charter index rose to 0.56 from 0.50 and shipments increased by 6.4% in H1 due to improved market conditions.

At Stolthaven terminals average utilisation rate rose to 95.2% from 91% Y/Y.

Stolt Tank Containers experienced an increase in the number of shipments to 32,955 from 32,866 Y/Y.

Tank containers owned and leased units increased by 33 tanks to 40,105.

Cost savings and capex reduction initiatives will reduce cash burn by $83M in 2020.

Debt, net of cash and equivalents was $2.33B; cash and equivalents of $229.9M and $181.4M of available and undrawn committed revolving credit lines, as of May 31.

“The net financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our businesses, excluding Stolt Sea Farm, has so far been relatively modest." said Niels Stolt-Nielsen, CEO.

