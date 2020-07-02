Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) announces an update on its clinical development plan for Annamycin, for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

In its End of Phase 1 meeting with the FDA, the Company agreed to expand its protocol-mandated testing for cardiotoxicity throughout the remainder of its European Phase 1 trial.

This expansion will provide additional safety and efficacy data that can be considered to transition to a Phase 2 trial.

Moleculin has received European approval for dose-escalation from 30 mg/m2 per cohort to 60 mg/m2, as treatment to date was at subtherapeutic levels.

The first patient in the European trial treated at 240 mg/m2 showed no evidence of cardiotoxicity or other dose-limiting toxicities. Once 2 more patients are successfully treated at this level, the next cohort will be treated with 300 mg/m2.

MBRX intends to use Phase 1 trials' results in AML in the clinical testing of Annamycin for lung metastases, for which it hopes to file an IND application or its European equivalent by year-end.