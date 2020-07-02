Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports 2nd quarter deliveries of 90.65K vehicles vs. estimates for 83K.

Production of 82.27K vehicles was down 20% from Q1.

The company notes that the main factory in Fremont was shut down for much of the quarter, but production has now been ramped up to prior levels.

Shares are up 9.75% premarket to $1,229.

