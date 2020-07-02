National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) soars 8.9% in premarket trading after its fiscal Q4 EPS of 77 cents blows past the consensus estimate of 57 cents.

Compares with 56 cents in Q4 2019.

Net sales for the quarter ended May 2, 2020 of $262.4M beat the consensus estimate of $246.3M and increased from $239.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Its latest three LaCroix flavors drove the record Q4 sales, the company said; LaCroix growth in the most recent quarter approaches 20%.

Q4 operating margin widens to 17.6% from 14.1% a year ago.

