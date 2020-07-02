Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure (NYSE:HASI) and ENGIE SA (OTCPK:ENGIY) form a partnership that will own a 2.3 GW portfolio of wind and utility-scale solar assets.

On commissioning, the portfolio will be comprised of 1.8 GW of onshore wind and 0.5 GW of utility-scale solar photovoltaic projects (13 projects in total) located in five states.

Hannon Armstrong will participate in the cash flows from the operations of this diversified portfolio of renewable energy projects, while ENGIE will retain a controlling share in the portfolio and continue to manage the assets.

Last year, HASI and Summit Ridge Energy jointly invested in community solar projects across several U.S. markets.

Related tickers: OTCPK:GDSZF, OTCPK:ENGQF