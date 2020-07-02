Forterra Finance, LLC and FRTA Finance Corp., each a wholly owned subsidiary of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) has priced an upsized offering of $500M (from$400M) of 6.5% senior secured notes due 2025.

The interest on notes will be payable semi-annually on January 15 and July 15 of each year.

Net proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the amount outstanding under the Term Loan Facility and to pay related fees and expenses.

Closing date is July 16.

Previously: Forterra to issue $400M secured debt (June 30)