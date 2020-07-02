To review, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) and activist investor Jana Partners in April reached an agreement in which Bloomin' would increase its board size to ten with Jana-approved directors.

Two board additions became effective yesterday, with John Gainor and Lawrence Jackson joining the board. Gainor formerly ran International Dairy Queen (a Berkshire Hathaway company), and also is on the board at Jack in the Box and Saia, Inc.

Jackson was previously an executive with Walmart, Dollar General, Safeway, and PepsiCo.

Source: Press Release