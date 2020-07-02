Alaska Airlines (NYSE:ALK) secures nearly $1.2B in private loans that will be funded on or around July 2. The funding will help the company "further secure its financial stability" during the pandemic.

The company will use 61 of its aircraft as collateral to back the debt: 26 Boeing 737-800s, 16 Boeing 737-900ERs, and 19 Embraer 175s.

Series A ($966M) of the debt will be repaid by August 15, 2027. Series B ($208M) will be repaid by August 15, 2025.