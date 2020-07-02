The job cuts, which will begin in mid-July, will be at all levels, including managing directors, and across all parts of the business.

"We went into the crisis with an overcapacity of people relative to demand," Accenture (NYSE:ACN) said in a statement. "The [coronavirus] crisis has caused additional strain on the business due to lower demand and reduced national attrition. In addition, we have identified structural costs that we need to address."

Accenture warned last week it would have to curb new hires worldwide and has been rumored to be planning layoffs in the U.S.