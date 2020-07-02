Another jobs blowout - June payrolls up 4.8M, unemployment rate falls to 11.1%

June nonfarm payrolls: +4.800M vs. +3.00M consensus and +2.699M previous (revised from +2.5M).

Unemployment rate: 11.1% vs. 12.3% consensus and 13.3% previous.

Labor force participation rate rose by 0.7 percentage points to 61.5%; it's still 1.9 pp below its February level.

Reflects continued resumption of economic activity that had been curtailed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

Employment in leisure and hospitality rose sharply.

Job gains also made in retail trade, education and health services, other services, manufacturing, and professional and business services.

Average hourly earnings fell by 35 cents to $29.37 in June. The decrease average hourly earnings largely reflect job gains among lower-paid workers, which puts downward pressure on the average hourly earnings estimates.

The number of people working part time for economic reasons fell by 1.6M in June, but it's still more than double the February level.

The survey was taken the week of June 7-13, so the effecst of some states' actions in response to increased COVID-19 cases won't be reflected.