Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) has completed enrollment in the global Phase 3 PRINCE study, evaluating pegcetacoplan (APL-2) in patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) who are treatment-naïve.

Primary outcome measures include, hemoglobin stabilization in the absence of transfusion and reduction in lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) level. A total of 53 patients were enrolled in the study.

The company plans to submit marketing applications in the U.S. and the European Union in H2.

PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of oxygen-carrying red blood cells through extravascular and intravascular hemolysis.