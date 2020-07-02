Kia Motors America (OTCPK:KIMTF) units sales dropped 15.7% to 47,870 in June.

YTD Kia sales down 13.6% to 263,337 units.

"Despite the pandemic, demand for Kia's world-class offerings such as the Telluride remains extraordinarily high. In fact, on a selling day adjusted basis, Kia's retail sales were up nearly 6-percent year-over-year," said Bill Peffer, vice president, sales operations, Kia Motors America. "Kia has once again topped the industry in initial quality and we are ready to begin the next chapter of our product story with the arrival of the all-new 2021 K5, which has been very well received by the media thus far, and consumers are already reaching out for details on future availability."

