June nonfarm payrolls were up 4.8M, topping estimates for 3M. May's surprise gains were revised even higher to 2.7M.
The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% vs. 12.3% expected, and 13.3% previously.
There appear to continue to be some survey issues the BLS is working out.
Initial jobless claims don't paint as exciting of a picture. They were down just a hair to 1.43M, with continuing claims rising to 19.29M.
Following the numbers, S&P 500 futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) are now ahead 1.2%. Bond yields have knee-jerked higher by a couple of basis points, with the 10-year yield up to 0.70%. TLT -0.6%