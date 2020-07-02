June nonfarm payrolls were up 4.8M, topping estimates for 3M. May's surprise gains were revised even higher to 2.7M.

The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% vs. 12.3% expected, and 13.3% previously.

There appear to continue to be some survey issues the BLS is working out.

Initial jobless claims don't paint as exciting of a picture. They were down just a hair to 1.43M, with continuing claims rising to 19.29M.