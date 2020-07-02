Citing positive channel checks, MKM Partners raises Lumentum's (NASDAQ:LITE) price target by $11 to $107 and lifts Q4 revenue and EPS estimates.

Analyst Michael Genovese says the checks showed "strong orders above its ability to supply in multiple places."

Genovese sees optical strength from certain Datacom and Telecom products and Transport and Transmission products.

The analyst says that near-term Huawei demand "appears exceptionally strong, including elevated ROADM orders for the next several quarters," but he questions if the business is sustainable for multiple years.

MKM maintains a Buy rating on Lumentum. The company has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.