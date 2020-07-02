Realty Income (NYSE:O) collects 85.7% of contractual rent due across its portfolio for the month of June vs. 83.5% for May and 86.9% for April.

From its top 20 tenants, Realty Income collected 82.5% of June rent vs. 82.1% in May and 83.0% in April.

The company has either executed deferral agreements or maintains deferral discussions with tenants that account for a majority of the unpaid contractual rent for each of the months of April, May and June 2020.

Total liquidity available as of July 1, 2020 was ~$2.7B, consisting of $2.4B of remaining borrowing capacity available on the revolving credit facility (excluding the $1.0B expansion feature, which is subject to obtaining lender commitments), ~$74.0 million of cash on hand, and a $300.0M term deposit which matures on July 24, 2020 and earns interest at a rate of 1.3% per annum.

Previously: Realty Income collects 82% of May rent, 84% of April rent (June 2)