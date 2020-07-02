Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) unit, Conduent Transportation has secured patents designed to optimize schedules and trip planning for public transportation systems that aim to improve the commuting experience. Both patents cover features of the Conduent Mobility Analytics Platform.

The first patent, “Goal-based Travel Reconstruction,” uses a computerized system for tracking passengers who make multi-segment trips, including transfers, to reconstruct their full journeys.

The second patent, “Efficient Optimization of Schedules in a Public Transportation System,” employs methods and systems for optimizing passenger transfers from one train, bus or transit line to another. The technology evaluates current schedules which can reduce the overall expected wait times.