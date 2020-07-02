Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) secures an additional credit facility of C$3M from the Canadian financial institution to support fulfillment of purchase orders.

The credit facility has now increased from C$1.5M to C$4.5M with another C$10M in a non-revolving facility out of which $4M has been repaid in the last four months.

On the business update front, the lithium-ion battery manufacturer said 3Q revenue is expected to be approximately double the total 2Q revenue which was reported at C$2.7M.

Further, the company has shipped over 700 lithium-ion batteries for electric forklifts and more than 1000 for automated guided vehicles to date.